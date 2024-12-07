Reid, Hildreth help Wake Forest hold off Boston College 72-66 in ACC opener

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Efton Reid III and Cameron Hildreth each converted a pair of free throws in the final…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Efton Reid III and Cameron Hildreth each converted a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to allow Wake Forest to hold off Boston College 72-66 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener Saturday.

Wake Forest (8-3) bounced back from a 57-44 loss to No. 22 Texas A&M in the ACC/SEC Challenge and is now 16-12 all-time in ACC regular-season matchups with the Eagles (6-4).

The teams were tied at 55-55 after Parker Friedrichsen fouled Fred Payne in the backcourt with 9:04 left and the sophomore hit all three free throws. Hildreth answered by hitting 3 of 4 from the line and Friedrichsen knocked down a 3 to put the Deacons up for good, 59-55.

Elijah Strong hit two free throws with :35 left to get the Eagles within two, 68-66, then forced a turnover and sent Payne to the line, but he missed the free throw and Reid came down with the rebound and hit both foul shots. Hildreth rebounded an errant 3 from Strong and delivered both free throws to seal the win.

Hildreth led the Demon Deacons with 22 points and 10 rebounds, both season highs, knocking down 14 of 18 from the free-throw line. Juke Harris hit 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and added 12 points off the bench and Reid and Tre’Von Spillers each scored 11 points. Wake Forest was 21 of 47 from the field (44.7%) and 25 of 34 from the line.

Boston College was just 21 of 57 from the field (36.8%) but knocked down 12 of 30 from beyond the arc. Strong finished with 18 points, hitting 4 of 9 from deep. Donald Hand Jr. was 3 of 8 from distance and scored 13 points. Payne added 12 points.

Wake Forest hosts James Madison Dec. 17. Boston College hosts Stonehill Dec. 15.

