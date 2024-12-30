Rees leads Oregon State against Portland after 21-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (5-8, 1-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-0, 3-0 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (5-8, 1-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-0, 3-0 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits Portland after Kelsey Rees scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 71-67 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Pilots are 8-0 in home games. Portland averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 21.9 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 1-1 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Portland’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The Pilots and Beavers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mark is averaging 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Pilots.

Kennedie Shuler is averaging 7.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

