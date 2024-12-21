Reed scores 15 off the bench, Tulsa downs Mississippi Valley State 93-48

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matt Reed’s 15 points off of the bench helped lead Tulsa to a 93-48 victory against…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matt Reed’s 15 points off of the bench helped lead Tulsa to a 93-48 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

Reed also added nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (5-7). Tyshawn Archie scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Dwon Odom had 12 points and finished 5 of 5 from the floor.

Antonio Sisk led the way for the Delta Devils (2-10) with 15 points and two steals. Arthur Tate added eight points for Mississippi Valley State. Donovan Sanders also recorded seven points.

