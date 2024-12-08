Ray’Sean Taylor, Ring Malith lead SIU Edwardsville over Ball State 82-69

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 27 points, Ring Malith scored 24 with 10 rebounds and SIU Edwardsville beat…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 27 points, Ring Malith scored 24 with 10 rebounds and SIU Edwardsville beat Ball State 82-69 on Sunday.

Taylor went 9 of 22 from the field (7 for 15 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (6-4). Malith hit 7 of 13 shots and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Brian Taylor II shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito led the way for the Cardinals (3-6) with 17 points. Ball State also got 13 points and six rebounds from Ben Hendriks.

Malith scored 10 points in the first half and SIU-Edwardsville went into the break trailing 41-39. Ray’Sean Taylor scored the last seven points for SIU-Edwardsville to finish off the 13-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

