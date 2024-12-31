Raynaud and Stanford host Clemson

Stanford Cardinal (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Clemson after Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points in Stanford’s 76-61 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Tigers are 7-1 in home games. Clemson has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinal are 1-0 in ACC play. Stanford is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Clemson averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Clemson allows.

The Tigers and Cardinal square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Tigers.

Raynaud is averaging 21.4 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

