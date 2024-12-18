Raviv leads Quinnipiac against Rider after 24-point showing

Rider Broncs (2-7) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-1) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Rider after Gal…

Rider Broncs (2-7) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Rider after Gal Raviv scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 68-63 win over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bobcats have gone 4-0 at home. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Anna Foley averaging 4.2.

The Broncs have gone 1-4 away from home. Rider has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Quinnipiac makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Rider has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Rider averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bobcats.

Gabby Turco is averaging 13.8 points for the Broncs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

