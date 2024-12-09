Raviv and Quinnipiac host Yale

Yale Bulldogs (1-10) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1) Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Yale after Gal…

Yale Bulldogs (1-10) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Yale after Gal Raviv scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 83-74 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 at home. Quinnipiac averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-6 away from home. Yale ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 9.5 assists per game led by Avery Lee averaging 2.2.

Quinnipiac scores 69.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 70.3 Yale gives up. Yale averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.3 points.

Lee is averaging 6.1 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.