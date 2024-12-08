Ratliff leads Louisiana against Louisiana Tech after 25-point outing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7) Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5;…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Louisiana Tech after Kyran Ratliff scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 76-75 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 1-3 in home games. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Louisiana Tech is fourth in the CUSA giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Louisiana’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 79.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 81.9 Louisiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Daniel Batcho is shooting 74.1% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

