Rataj has 16 in Oregon State’s 74-65 victory against Charleston

HONOLULU (AP) — Michael Rataj had 16 points in Oregon State’s 74-65 win over Charleston at the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

Rataj also had 12 rebounds for the Beavers (9-2). Damarco Minor also scored 16 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Parsa Fallah shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Cougars (8-3) were led by Lazar Djokovic, who recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Derrin Boyd added 13 points for Charleston. Deywilk Tavarez also had 10 points.

Oregon State took the lead with 15:29 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 35-26 at halftime, with Fallah racking up 13 points. Oregon State closed out the victory in the final half, while Minor led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

