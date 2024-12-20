Rapp and Portland host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (5-6) at Portland Pilots (4-8) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Lafayette after A.Rapp…

Lafayette Leopards (5-6) at Portland Pilots (4-8)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Lafayette after A.Rapp scored 21 points in Portland’s 81-64 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Pilots have gone 3-3 in home games. Portland ranks eighth in the WCC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Rapp averaging 5.8.

The Leopards are 1-5 on the road. Lafayette averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Portland averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rapp is averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Pilots.

Alex Chaikin is shooting 58.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

