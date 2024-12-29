Ransom and Georgetown host Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Xavier after Kelsey Ransom scored 29 points in Georgetown’s 78-68 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hoyas are 3-1 on their home court. Georgetown is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Musketeers are 0-1 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks eighth in the Big East giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Georgetown is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 57.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 60.8 Georgetown gives up.

The Hoyas and Musketeers match up Monday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ransom is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Hoyas.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 11.3 points for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 24.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.