Ralph-Beyer puts up 20, Sacred Heart defeats Manhattanville 100-60

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Nyle Ralph-Beyer’s 20 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Division III-member Manhattanville 100-60 on Sunday. Ralph-Beyer also…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Nyle Ralph-Beyer’s 20 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Division III-member Manhattanville 100-60 on Sunday.

Ralph-Beyer also had five rebounds for the Pioneers (5-8, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anquan Hill scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Griffin Barrouk had 16 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Andrew Saint-Louis led the Valiants in scoring, finishing with 26 points. John Ranaghan added 10 points for Manhattanville. Don Mays Jr. also had eight points.

Sacred Heart hosts Canisius in its next matchup on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.