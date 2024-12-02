Rafael Pinzon, Earl Timberlake propel Bryant to 78-73 victory over Drexel

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rafael Pinzon scored 31 and Earl Timberlake added a double-double to lead Bryant over Drexel 78-73 on…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rafael Pinzon scored 31 and Earl Timberlake added a double-double to lead Bryant over Drexel 78-73 on Monday night.

Pinzon shot 11 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (5-4). Timberlake scored 23 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Kvonn Cramer added 11 points and six rebounds.

Yame Butler led the Dragons (5-4) with a season-high 28 points. Kobe Magee added 14 points and seven rebounds. Cole Hargrove pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Bryant led 37-32 at halftime and used 17 second-half points from Pinzon to hold off the Dragons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

