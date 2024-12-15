Radford visits Virginia Tech on 6-game road slide

Radford Highlanders (1-9) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford will…

Radford Highlanders (1-9) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will look to end its six-game road losing streak when the Highlanders take on Virginia Tech.

The Hokies have gone 5-0 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 0-6 away from home. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kirah Dandridge averaging 3.2.

Virginia Tech makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Radford’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is shooting 36.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hokies.

Joi Williams is averaging 10.1 points for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

