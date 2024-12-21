Radford visits South Carolina after Murray-Boyles’ 22-point outing

Radford Highlanders (10-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts…

Radford Highlanders (10-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts Radford after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 91-88 overtime victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 6-1 in home games. South Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders have gone 3-4 away from home. Radford scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

South Carolina’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray-Boyles is averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Brandon Maclin is averaging 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.