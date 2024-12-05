Radford visits North Carolina Central following Porter’s 23-point game

Radford Highlanders (7-2) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders…

Radford Highlanders (7-2) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on Radford after Keishon Porter scored 23 points in North Carolina Central’s 131-51 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Eagles are 2-1 in home games. North Carolina Central averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Highlanders are 2-2 on the road. Radford is 6-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Carolina Central’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Radford allows. Radford averages 75.8 points per game, 3.4 more than the 72.4 North Carolina Central allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

Jarvis Moss averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.