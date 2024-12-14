Radford takes on Utah, looks for 5th straight road win

Radford Highlanders (9-2) at Utah Utes (6-2) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -19; over/under…

Radford Highlanders (9-2) at Utah Utes (6-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -19; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Utah trying to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Utes are 6-1 on their home court. Utah scores 87.0 points and has outscored opponents by 22.2 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-2 on the road. Radford ranks second in the Big South with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Maclin averaging 5.0.

Utah scores 87.0 points, 17.1 more per game than the 69.9 Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.8 points for the Utes.

Jarvis Moss is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.