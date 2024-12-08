Radford takes home win streak into matchup with Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (4-6) at Radford Highlanders (8-2) Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5; over/under is…

Bucknell Bison (4-6) at Radford Highlanders (8-2)

Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Bucknell aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Highlanders are 3-0 on their home court. Radford is third in the Big South with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 4.5.

The Bison have gone 2-2 away from home. Bucknell is second in the Patriot League with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Williamson averaging 6.1.

Radford’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 70.7 points per game, 0.8 more than the 69.9 Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders.

Ruot Bijiek is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.