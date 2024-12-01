Radford defeats Saint Francis (PA) 79-70

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Maclin’s 22 points helped Radford defeat Saint Francis (PA) 79-70 on Sunday night. Maclin shot…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Maclin’s 22 points helped Radford defeat Saint Francis (PA) 79-70 on Sunday night.

Maclin shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the foul line for the Highlanders (7-2). Truth Harris shot 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Josiah Harris finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Red Flash (2-6) were led by Bobby Rosenberger III, who posted 15 points, four assists and two steals. Juan Cranford Jr. added 15 points for Saint Francis (PA). Riley Parker had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

