Quinnipiac takes on Rider after Raviv’s 24-point game

Rider Broncs (2-7) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Rider after Gal Raviv scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 68-63 win against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bobcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 60.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Broncs are 1-4 in road games. Rider allows 61.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Quinnipiac averages 70.3 points, 9.1 more per game than the 61.2 Rider allows. Rider averages 55.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 60.2 Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Broncs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bobcats.

Camryn Collins is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 9.5 points.

