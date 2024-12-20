Quinnipiac plays Sacred Heart on 3-game win streak

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-1, 1-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 0-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-1, 1-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 0-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Sacred Heart.

The Pioneers are 3-1 in home games. Sacred Heart is the MAAC leader with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Emma Kirby averaging 5.7.

The Bobcats are 1-0 in conference games. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Gal Raviv averaging 4.2.

Sacred Heart is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 6.6 more points per game (70.3) than Sacred Heart gives up to opponents (63.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ny’Ceara Pryor is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Raviv is averaging 17.1 points and four assists for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

