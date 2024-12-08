Quinnipiac hosts Yale following Moore’s 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (1-10) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1) Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on Quinnipiac after…

Yale Bulldogs (1-10) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on Quinnipiac after Ciniya Moore scored 21 points in Yale’s 82-60 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in home games. Quinnipiac has a 2-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. Yale is seventh in the Ivy League with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mackenzie Egger averaging 6.7.

Quinnipiac is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Yale allows to opponents. Yale’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (40.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gal Raviv is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Egger is averaging 15.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs.

