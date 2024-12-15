Quinnipiac Bobcats to visit the Vermont Catamounts Sunday

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-1) at Vermont Catamounts (5-6) Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Vermont for…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-1) at Vermont Catamounts (5-6)

Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Vermont for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Catamounts have gone 3-1 in home games. Vermont scores 59.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-1 on the road. Quinnipiac scores 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Vermont’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 13.1 more points per game (70.6) than Vermont gives up to opponents (57.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Gal Raviv is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

