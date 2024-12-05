Quinerly leads No. 15 West Virginia against East Tennessee State after 29-point showing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 10:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 West Virginia hosts East Tennessee State after JJ Quinerly scored 29 points in West Virginia’s 78-73 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-0 in home games. West Virginia is 8-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-3 away from home. East Tennessee State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

West Virginia averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinerly is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Mountaineers.

Braylyn Milton is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.