Quinerly and the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers take on conference foe Colorado

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JJ Quinerly and No. 14 West Virginia take on Jade Masogayo and Colorado on Saturday.

The Buffaloes have gone 6-1 at home. Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 1-0 on the road. West Virginia leads the Big 12 giving up just 48.9 points per game while holding opponents to 34.6% shooting.

Colorado averages 74.5 points, 25.6 more per game than the 48.9 West Virginia allows. West Virginia scores 22.4 more points per game (84.8) than Colorado allows (62.4).

The Buffaloes and Mountaineers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kindyll Wetta is averaging 5.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Buffaloes.

Quinerly is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 15.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

