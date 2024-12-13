Queens visits Selden and Gardner-Webb

Queens Royals (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-6) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces…

Queens Royals (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-6)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces Queens after Anthony Selden scored 25 points in Gardner-Webb’s 78-77 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-1 at home. Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Royals are 1-4 in road games. Queens is fifth in the ASUN giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Gardner-Webb makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Queens has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Queens’ 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Chris Ashby is averaging 11.3 points for the Royals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

