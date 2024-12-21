Queens Royals take on the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels, aim for 5th straight victory

Queens Royals (7-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -26.5; over/under…

Queens Royals (7-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-1)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -26.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Queens will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against No. 17 Ole Miss.

The Rebels have gone 6-0 in home games. Ole Miss scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Royals are 2-4 on the road. Queens scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Ole Miss makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Queens has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Queens averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals.

Leo Colimerio is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Royals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

