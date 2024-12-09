Queens (NC) plays No. 14 Kentucky on 4-game win streak

Queens (NC) Royals (5-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) will attempt…

Queens (NC) Royals (5-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (7-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Royals take on No. 14 Kentucky.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.0 points while holding opponents to 31.8% shooting.

The Royals are 2-1 in road games. Queens (NC) has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Kentucky averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC) scores 15.1 more points per game (70.1) than Kentucky allows to opponents (55.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Wildcats.

Jordyn Weaver is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Royals.

