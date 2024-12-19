Queens (NC) faces Gardner-Webb after Freire’s 21-point game

Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-8) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens…

Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-8)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) plays Gardner-Webb after Magda Freire scored 21 points in Queens (NC)’s 82-66 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Gardner-Webb ranks eighth in the Big South with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Elze Motekaityte averaging 5.3.

The Royals are 2-2 in road games. Queens (NC) is seventh in the ASUN with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Jordyn Weaver averaging 6.3.

Gardner-Webb averages 63.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 66.6 Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC) averages 67.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 74.2 Gardner-Webb gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Blatchford averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

Weaver is shooting 52.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Royals.

