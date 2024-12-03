Queens hosts Winthrop following Colimerio’s 20-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (6-3) at Queens Royals (3-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under…

Winthrop Eagles (6-3) at Queens Royals (3-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces Winthrop after Leo Colimerio scored 20 points in Queens’ 82-67 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Royals have gone 2-0 at home. Queens is third in the ASUN with 15.1 assists per game led by Bryce Cash averaging 3.6.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Winthrop leads the Big South scoring 84.0 points per game while shooting 44.2%.

Queens scores 70.7 points per game, equal to what Winthrop gives up. Winthrop scores 11.3 more points per game (84.0) than Queens gives up to opponents (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is scoring 11.7 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Royals.

Bryce Baker averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

