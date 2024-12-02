Queens hosts Winthrop after Jones’ 25-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (6-3) at Queens Royals (3-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits Queens after…

Winthrop Eagles (6-3) at Queens Royals (3-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits Queens after Paul Jones III scored 25 points in Winthrop’s 99-56 win over the Averett Cougars.

The Royals have gone 2-0 at home. Queens is second in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Malcolm Wilson leads the Royals with 7.0 boards.

The Eagles have gone 0-2 away from home. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Baker averaging 4.2.

Queens is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop averages 11.3 more points per game (84.0) than Queens allows (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Royals.

Kelton Talford is averaging 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

