Queens hosts Robinson and Mercer

Mercer Bears (6-4) at Queens Royals (6-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Queens after Ahmad Robinson scored 25 points in Mercer’s 75-63 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Royals are 3-1 in home games. Queens is the best team in the ASUN with 13.1 fast break points.

The Bears are 1-3 on the road. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon with 16.1 assists per game led by Robinson averaging 5.4.

Queens averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Mercer allows. Mercer averages 10.5 more points per game (84.0) than Queens allows to opponents (73.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Colimerio is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Royals.

Tyler Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.