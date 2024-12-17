Queens hosts Mercer after Robinson’s 25-point outing

Mercer Bears (6-4) at Queens Royals (6-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Queens after…

Mercer Bears (6-4) at Queens Royals (6-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Queens after Ahmad Robinson scored 25 points in Mercer’s 75-63 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Royals are 3-1 on their home court. Queens is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 1-3 on the road. Mercer is sixth in the SoCon with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Holt averaging 2.6.

Queens is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 10.5 more points per game (84.0) than Queens gives up (73.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Tyler Johnson is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals.

