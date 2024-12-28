Purdue visits Olsen and No. 24 Iowa

Purdue Boilermakers (7-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (7-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Iowa hosts Purdue after Lucy Olsen scored 21 points in Iowa’s 92-86 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 5-0 in home games. Iowa is 10-2 against opponents over .500.

The Boilermakers are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Purdue gives up 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Iowa’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 67.8 points per game, 3.9 more than the 63.9 Iowa gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor McCabe averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc.

Rashunda Jones is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.