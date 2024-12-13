Purdue hosts Amoore and No. 16 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky takes on Purdue after Georgia Amoore scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 87-45 win against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Boilermakers have gone 5-2 in home games. Purdue gives up 71.9 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in road games. Kentucky averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 22.4 points per game.

Purdue scores 67.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 53.9 Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Clara Strack is averaging 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

