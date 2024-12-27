Purdue Fort Wayne visits Wright State after Ross’ 27-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-5, 3-0 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-11, 0-3 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-5, 3-0 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-11, 0-3 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Wright State after Lauren Ross scored 27 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-75 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Raiders have gone 2-3 at home. Wright State has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mastodons are 3-0 in conference matchups. Purdue Fort Wayne leads college basketball in inside scoring, averaging 75.8 points per game in the paint this season. Tia Morgan leads them with 6.0 points per game in the paint.

Wright State scores 66.3 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 63.7 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Mastodons meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claire Henson is averaging 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Raiders.

Ross is averaging 19.2 points for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.