Purdue Fort Wayne visits IU Indianapolis after Ross’ 25-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-5, 2-0 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-8, 0-2 Horizon) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-5, 2-0 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-8, 0-2 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits IU Indianapolis after Lauren Ross scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 67-66 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 in home games. IU Indianapolis is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Mastodons are 2-0 in conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 2-5 record against teams above .500.

IU Indianapolis’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has allowed to its opponents (47.2%).

The Jaguars and Mastodons square off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Ross is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons.

