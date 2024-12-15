Purdue Fort Wayne visits Henry and Eastern Michigan

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Christian Henry scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-54 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Eagles are 1-1 on their home court. Eastern Michigan has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mastodons are 1-3 in road games. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Mulder averaging 3.5.

Eastern Michigan averages 69.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 73.3 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Eastern Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles.

Jalen Jackson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Mastodons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.