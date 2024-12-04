Purdue Fort Wayne visits Gondrezick and Detroit Mercy

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-5) Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-5)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Grant Gondrezick II scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 98-89 overtime victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Titans have gone 2-1 at home. Detroit Mercy ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 6.9.

The Mastodons are 1-2 in road games. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Eric Mulder averaging 4.3.

Detroit Mercy averages 72.3 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 71.8 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.4 more points per game (82.5) than Detroit Mercy allows (73.1).

The Titans and Mastodons square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lovejoy is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Titans.

Jalen Jackson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.9 points for the Mastodons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.