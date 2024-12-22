Purdue Fort Wayne visits Goldin and No. 24 Michigan

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Michigan Wolverines (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Michigan Wolverines (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -20.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Vladislav Goldin scored 26 points in Michigan’s 87-86 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wolverines have gone 5-0 at home. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Mastodons are 2-3 in road games. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Mulder averaging 3.5.

Michigan’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldin is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Wolverines.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

