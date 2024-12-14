Purdue Fort Wayne visits Eastern Michigan following Henry’s 21-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Christian Henry scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-54 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Eagles have gone 1-1 in home games. Eastern Michigan averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mastodons are 1-3 in road games. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.

Eastern Michigan averages 69.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 73.3 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Eagles.

Jalen Jackson is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Mastodons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

