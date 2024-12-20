Purdue Fort Wayne takes home win streak into matchup with Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-5, 3-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-5, 3-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Western Michigan aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Mastodons are 4-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne leads college basketball with 78.7 points in the paint. Tia Morgan leads the Mastodons averaging 6.0.

The Broncos are 0-4 on the road. Western Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is shooting 49.3% and averaging 18.5 points for the Mastodons.

Marina Asensio is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.