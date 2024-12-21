Purdue Fort Wayne takes home win streak into matchup with Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-5, 3-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-5, 3-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Western Michigan trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Mastodons are 4-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon with 15.3 assists per game led by Sydney Freeman averaging 2.7.

The Broncos have gone 0-4 away from home. Western Michigan is sixth in the MAC giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 79.2 points, 13.5 more per game than the 65.7 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 8.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons.

Marina Asensio is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Broncos.

