Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons face the Youngstown State Penguins on 6-game win streak

Youngstown State Penguins (7-7, 2-2 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5, 4-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne seeks to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Youngstown State.

The Mastodons have gone 5-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is the top team in the Horizon averaging 73.0 points in the paint. Tia Morgan leads the Mastodons scoring 6.0.

The Penguins have gone 2-2 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State has shot at a 36.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Penguins match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is averaging 18.6 points for the Mastodons.

Malia Magestro is averaging 12.5 points for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 52.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

