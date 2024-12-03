Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Robert Morris following Ross’ 27-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-5)
Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Robert Morris after Lauren Ross scored 27 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 88-84 loss to the Furman Paladins.
The Mastodons have gone 1-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-5 against opponents over .500.
The Colonials are 1-3 in road games. Robert Morris has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.
The Mastodons and Colonials meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ross averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc.
Noa Givon is shooting 20.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 11 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
