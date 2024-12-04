Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Robert Morris after Ross’ 27-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-5) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue…

Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-5)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Robert Morris after Lauren Ross scored 27 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 88-84 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Mastodons have gone 1-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks seventh in the Horizon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Amellia Bromenschenkel averaging 4.1.

The Colonials have gone 1-3 away from home. Robert Morris averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Robert Morris averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The Mastodons and Colonials match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Mastodons.

Noa Givon is averaging 11 points for the Colonials.

