Purdue Fort Wayne hosts IU Indianapolis after Zilinskas’ 24-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-4, 1-1 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday,…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-4, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -15.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Paul Zilinskas scored 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 66-64 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons have gone 4-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis is sixth in the Horizon League with 13.0 assists per game led by Alec Millender averaging 3.1.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 82.0 points, 9.4 more per game than the 72.6 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Jaguars match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Mastodons.

Zilinskas is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 19.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.