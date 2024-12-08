Purdue Fort Wayne and Robert Morris meet for conference showdown

Robert Morris Colonials (6-4, 0-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-4, 0-1 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday,…

Robert Morris Colonials (6-4, 0-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-4, 0-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Jackson and Purdue Fort Wayne host Alvaro Folgueiras and Robert Morris in Horizon League action Sunday.

The Mastodons have gone 3-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Eric Mulder averaging 11.3.

The Colonials are 0-1 in conference games. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon League with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Folgueiras averaging 2.3.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 82.0 points, 13.9 more per game than the 68.1 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The Mastodons and Colonials meet Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mastodons.

DJ Smith averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.