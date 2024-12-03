Purdue faces Maine following Lombard’s 24-point showing

Maine Black Bears (3-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-3) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Maine…

Maine Black Bears (3-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-3)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Maine after Destini Lombard scored 24 points in Purdue’s 99-51 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Boilermakers are 4-1 on their home court. Purdue is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

The Black Bears are 2-2 on the road. Maine is ninth in the America East with 22.1 rebounds per game led by Caroline Bornemann averaging 8.3.

Purdue’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lombard averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Bornemann is averaging 11.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Black Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

