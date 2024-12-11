Pullian leads Milwaukee against Green Bay after 24-point outing

Milwaukee Panthers (6-4, 1-0 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-8, 0-2 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (6-4, 1-0 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-8, 0-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Green Bay after Kentrell Pullian scored 24 points in Milwaukee’s 79-67 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Phoenix are 1-3 on their home court. Green Bay has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 1-0 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee leads the Horizon League with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 3.6.

Green Bay averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is scoring 28.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Phoenix.

AJ McKee averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

